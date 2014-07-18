* Politicians, media avoid knee-jerk accusations
By Thomas Escritt and Robin Emmott
AMSTERDAM, July 18 The Dutch nation mourned 189
citizens lost in the Ukrainian air disaster in sorrow rather
than anger on Friday, and Prime Minister Mark Rutte held back
from pointing the figure of blame.
In a country which values restraint and avoids public
displays of strong emotion, politicians and media stuck largely
to reflecting sombrely on those who died when the Malaysian jet
came down on Thursday, including some noted citizens.
"The whole of the Netherlands is in deep mourning," said
Rutte. "This is one of the worst air disasters in Dutch
history."
More than half the 298 victims aboard Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17 heading from Amsterdam for Kuala Lumpur were Dutch,
a loss keenly felt in a country of just 15 million people.
While Dutch and world leaders demanded an international
investigation into the crash over the conflict zone of eastern
Ukraine, the nation steered clear of rapidly accusing any of the
sides of shooting the jet down.
Leaders of the pro-Russian rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk
People's Republic have denied involvement and said a Ukrainian
air force jet brought down the intercontinental flight.
Rutte also played down any expectations that the Netherlands
would immediately be pushing for tougher European Union economic
sanctions against Russia or the Ukrainian separatists.
"If I bang my fist against the table now ... then I reduce
the chances of the Netherlands and all those who support us
getting the facts on the table," he told a news conference in
The Hague.
A Dutch official close to the investigation told Reuters
that Rutte's approach was to be cautious in his wording "in
contrast to some foreign leaders".
The official did not name the leaders, although U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden said the downing of the airliner apparently
was "not an accident" and that it was "blown out of the sky".
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that if the crash had
been due to a deliberate act, then "it is an unspeakable crime".
Rutte said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin by
telephone on Friday that he wanted to see Moscow cooperate with
the inquiry.
"Putin emphasised that he, too, is in favour of an
independent and broad, international investigation, which I
value greatly. At the same time ... we will have to see in
following days from the practical actions whether that will
actually happen."
Dutch officials are pressing for access to the crash site,
which lies in an area where the separatist rebels are fighting
government forces. Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans will travel
to Ukraine on Friday evening with a team of Dutch investigators.
The government aims to send a forensics team to identify the
victims before repatriating them.
FLAGS AT HALF MAST
Dutch media stuck largely to factual news that avoided
apportioning blame. National television broadcast live from
outside the Dutch embassy in Kiev, showing a carpet of flowers
laid by Ukrainians in sympathy.
It also showed a smaller spread on the steps of the
country's embassy in Moscow. One accompanying note carried an
Orthodox Christian cross and the one-word message in English:
"Sorry".
Flags were at half-mast across the Netherlands, and King
Willem-Alexander and his Argentinian wife were among the
prominent public figures who signed a book of condolence.
Among the victims were a large contingent of researchers
heading to an international AIDS conference in the Australian
city of Melbourne.
Joep Lange, considered one of Europe's leading AIDS experts,
was aboard the flight, accompanied by his long-time collaborator
and partner Jacqueline van Tongeren.
AIDS activist Pim de Kuijer was also among the victims.
"Pim was someone who always wanted to do the right thing. For
human rights, for gays ... We lost somebody who wanted to make
the world a better place," said his friend Marcel Duyvestijn.
A member of the upper house of parliament, senator Willem
Witteveen, was also on the flight, the Dutch news agency ANP
reported.
In the French city of St Etienne, riders of the Dutch Belkin
team observed a minute's silence and wore black arm bands before
Friday's stage of the Tour de France cycle race.
At Schiphol Airport, life returned to normal with passengers
checking in for Friday's flight MH17 to Kuala Lumpur. Some
expressed nervousness before the journey.
"I guess I will go with my gut feeling," said Angela Molina,
as she and her son Tristan waited to fly reluctantly to
Melbourne via Kuala Lumpur. "I don't want to go on ... He
doesn't want to go on either," she said of her son.
A Dutch airliner was involved in the world's worst civilian
aviation disaster when KLM and Pan Am jets collided on the
ground at Tenerife airport in 1977, killing 583 people.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Robin Emmott; editing by David
Stamp)