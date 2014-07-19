(Adds missing word in headline)

AMSTERDAM, July 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin has one last chance to show he is serious about helping rescuers recover the bodies of the victims of the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch prime minister said on Saturday.

"He has one last chance to show he means to help," said Mark Rutte minutes after what he described as a "very intense" conversation with the Russian leader. He added that the leaders of Germany, Britain and Australia shared his view.

"I was shocked at the pictures of utterly disrespectful behaviour at this tragic spot," he said, referring to allegations that bodies of the passengers, including 193 of his countrymen, were being dragged about and allowed to rot at the scene.

