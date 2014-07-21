* PM Abbott spoke with Russia's Putin overnight
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, July 21 Australia's prime minister
voiced deep concern on Monday that Russian-backed rebels
remained in control of the crash site of a Malaysian airliner
shot down over Ukraine, saying the site looked more like a
"garden clean-up" than a forensic investigation.
At least 27 Australian passengers were among the 298 people
aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17, shot down over
eastern Ukraine in an attack the West has blamed on separatist
rebels armed by Russia.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott, speaking on a breakfast radio
show, said he had spoken "overnight" to Russian President
Vladimir Putin for the first time about the disaster, amid
mounting horror over the treatment of victims' remains.
"He said all the right things and now we need him to be as
good as his word," Abbott told 2GB radio, declining to comment
in detail about his discussion with Putin.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday demanded Moscow
take responsibility for the actions of pro-Russian rebels whom
Washington suspects of downing the jet with a missile. He
expressed disgust at their "grotesque" mishandling of the
bodies.
Moscow denies any involvement in the disaster and has blamed
the Ukrainian military.
Television images of the rebel-controlled crash scene, where
the remains of victims had lain decomposing in fields among
their personal belongings, have turned initial shock and sorrow
after Thursday's disaster into anger. The bodies had been
removed from much of the crash site by Sunday, with many placed
in refrigerated train wagons.
"Given the almost certain culpability of the Russian-backed
rebels in the downing of the aircraft, having those people in
control of the site is a little like leaving criminals in
control of a crime scene," Abbott later told reporters.
AUSTRALIA PUSHES FOR UN RESOLUTION
A 45-strong Australian investigation team was either in or
heading to Kiev, but had so far been unable to travel to the
site despite some improvement in access.
"There's still a hell of a long way to go before anyone
could be satisfied with the way that site is being treated,"
Abbott said. "It's more like a garden clean-up than a forensic
investigation. This is completely unacceptable."
Heading the Australian group is retired Navy officer Angus
Houston, who had been leading the search for Malaysian Airlines
Flight MH370 which disappeared in March and is believed to have
crashed off the west Australian coast. A C17 military transport
aircraft is also on standby to fly to Ukraine.
Abbott, who has been the most outspoken leader regarding
Russia's role in the disaster, said he had spoken to many
Western leaders in the past two days and had noted "a much
firmer and sterner mood" now.
Australia is leading a push for a binding U.N. resolution
that demands those responsible be held accountable and that
armed groups do not compromise the crash site integrity.
Russia's ambassador to Australia told the Australian
Financial Review on Monday that it would support the resolution,
provided it did not point fingers at Moscow or its proxies.
"This resolution is supported by Russia ... so long as it
does not blame somebody," Morozov said in an interview, the
newspaper reported.
Abbott said that any effort by Russia to block or delay a
resolution would be viewed "very, very badly" by Australia.
Abbott is due to host Putin and other world leaders at the
G20 Leaders Summit in November and is facing mounting calls to
ban the Russian leader from participating.
"There's a lot of water that will almost certainly flow
under the bridge between now and November and I just think it's
unhelpful to start speculating about what might happen in four
months now," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell and Matt Siegel; Editing
by Mark Bendeich and Clarence Fernandez)