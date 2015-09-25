KIEV, Sept 25 Sanctioned Russian airlines will
be banned from flying to Ukraine from Oct. 25, Ukraine's
aviation authorities said in a statement on Friday, after the
government announced details of restrictions to be imposed on
Russian companies on its santions blacklist.
"Ukraine's state aviation service has started to notify the
Russian airline companies on the sanctions list that they will
not be given permission to carry out flights to Ukrainian cities
from the start of the winter flying season (Oct. 25)," the
statement said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)