By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Sept 25 Ukraine is banning flights by
Russian airlines from Oct. 25 as part of a wave of sanctions
against Russia over its support for separatists in the east of
the country, the government said on Friday.
Kiev said last week it was imposing restrictions on more
than 90 companies or groups, mostly from Russia, and including
airlines Transaero and Aeroflot, the
national flag carrier.
Spelling out the details of the sanctions, Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk told a government meeting: "In accordance with
a decision by the Security Council, the government of Ukraine is
adopting a decision to ban flights by Russian companies,
primarily Aeroflot and Transaero, to Ukraine."
The government website quoted him as saying: "Russian planes
with the Russian tricolour have no business in Ukrainian
airports."
He added that any Russian planes carrying military hardware
or troops had also been banned from flying over Ukrainian
territory.
The Ukrainian aviation authority later said the ban would be
enforced from Oct. 25.
Ukraine has accused Russia of sending arms and troops to
help pro-Moscow separatists fighting its soldiers in the east of
the country, in a conflict which has killed nearly 8,000 people
since April 2014. Russia denies involvement.
Ukraine has also imposed sanctions on around 900 individuals
for what it calls reasons of national security.
Aeroflot said it had not received formal notification of the
decision from Ukraine.
"Only when and if Aeroflot receives official notification
from the aviation authorities of Ukraine that flights have been
cancelled will the company inform passengers and explain the
rules on ticket reimbursement," it said in a statement.
The Ukrainian government statement also forbade Ukrainian
state companies from using Russian software, particularly from
the Russian anti-virus giant Kaspersky Lab.
Ukrainian state organisations were banned from using goods
or services produced by sanctioned Russian companies. "The
government is insisting on the immediate implementation of all
sanctions defined by the decision of the Security Council,"
Yatseniuk said.
