UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, July 17 Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine say they have found the "black box" flight recorder of the Malaysian airliner that crashed, killing 295 people, the Interfax news agency reported.
The information could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders