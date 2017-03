WASHINGTON, July 18 U.S. lawmakers are considering introducing new legislation calling for additional sanctions on Russia in the wake of the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner, Senator Chris Murphy said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Murphy, chairman of the Senate's Europe subcommittee, said he planned to reach out to key senators during the weekend "to talk about essential new sanctions legislation." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)