DUBAI, July 17 Dubai's Emirates Airline said its Kiev-bound Flight EK171 returned to Dubai on Thursday due to safety concerns after a Malaysian airliner was brought down over Ukraine, and all flights to Kiev had been suspended, effective immediately.

The airline said the flight ban to Kiev would remain in effective until further notice. "The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and we will continue to monitor the situation carefully," it said in a statement.

In response to queries, the airline said flights to and from the United States and other European destinations followed a different route and did not pass over the area where the Malaysian flight was downed.

