By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, July 21
SYDNEY, July 21 Russia will support a United
Nations resolution ensuring unfettered access to the crash site
of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 as long as it does not blame
Moscow, its ambassador to Australia told the Australian
Financial Review on Monday.
Ambassador Vladimir Morozov said Moscow was prepared to
support a draft resolution circulated by Australia that would
guarantee international investigators access to the wreckage,
which is in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.
"This resolution is supported by Russia ... so long as it
does not blame somebody," Morozov said in an interview, the
newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)