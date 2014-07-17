WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. airlines have voluntarily agreed to avoid airspace near the Russia-Ukraine border, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

The agency said it consulted U.S. airlines after learning of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The FAA said it was monitoring the situation to determine if additional guidance to airlines was warranted.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jim Loney and Peter Cooney)