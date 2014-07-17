UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. airlines have voluntarily agreed to avoid airspace near the Russia-Ukraine border, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.
The agency said it consulted U.S. airlines after learning of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
The FAA said it was monitoring the situation to determine if additional guidance to airlines was warranted.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jim Loney and Peter Cooney)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders