UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY, July 17 Initial evidence suggests that the Malaysian passenger jet that came down in the Ukraine on Thursday may have been shot down, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
"At first glance there seems to be a lot to suggest that the plane did not just crash, but rather that there may have been a shot," Steinmeier said during a visit to Mexico City.
What consequences the incident would have would depend on what had caused the crash, he added.
A Ukrainian interior ministry official said the Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian militants on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders