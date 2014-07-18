MOVES-Alcentra's structured credit head to move to New York
March 20 Asset manager Alcentra Group said Hiram Hamilton, the head of its structured credit unit, would relocate to New York to bolster the firm's U.S. operations.
OTTAWA, July 18 The International Civil Aviation Organization on Friday denied it had closed an air route over eastern Ukraine following the crash of a Malaysian airliner, saying it had no power to do so.
Malaysia's transport minister said earlier that the Montreal-based U.N. aviation body had shut the route after a Malaysia Airlines airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard.
"ICAO does not open or close routes. We do not have an operational role," chief ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LIMA, March 20 Heavy rains in Peru have disrupted train transport of minerals from the country's central region to the Pacific Coast, and the train line could take at least 15 days to fix, Vice President and Transport Minister Martin Vizcarra said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Four Dutch provincial governments said on Monday they were opposed to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing the company's U.S. suitor.