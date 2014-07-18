July 18 The United States believes a surface-to-air missile brought down a Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board, an incident that sharply raises the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

Click on the links below to see recent major stories.

LATEST STORIES > Malaysian airliner downed in Ukraine war zone, 298 dead > Australian PM says "Russian-backed rebels" downed plane > Obama pledges U.S. help for Malaysian plane probe > Allianz lead insurer, Willis broker for jet -Bloomberg > Some on downed plane were heading to AIDS conference > Australian, Korean airlines shifted flight routes > Netherlands in mourning after 154 Dutch die > Obama, Poroshenko stress evidence must stay in Ukraine > Putin blames Kiev's renewal of military campaign > Downing of plane scatters bodies, debris for miles > Passengers' relatives in Malaysia berate officials

MARKETS > Malaysia Airlines shares tumble after second disaster > Wall St slides on Malaysian airliner crash news > European shares extend losses on Malaysian plane crash

IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH > Ukraine rebels could agree brief truce for recovery work > Plane was in unrestricted airspace -IATA > Ukraine separatists say they have found flight recorder > Ukraine separatist leader blames Kiev for downing plane > Ukraine PM orders probe in plane "catastrophe" > Airline's Twitter feed: lost contact over Ukraine > Airliner crash in Ukraine kills 295 -official > Airplane found burning in eastern Ukraine -source > Plane crashes in Ukraine near Russian border -Ifax

AIRLINES' ROUTES > China orders aircraft to avoid eastern Ukraine -Xinhua > Singapore Airlines stops flying after MAS plane downed > Australian, Korean airlines rerouted flights months ago > U.S. orders American planes to avoid E.Ukraine airspace > Russia's Aeroflot says no longer flying over Ukraine > Turkish Airlines' flights to avoid Ukrainian airspace > Russia's Transaero says to avoid Ukraine airspace > Lufthansa says to avoid east Ukrainian air space

ANALYSIS/INSIGHT > Malaysia airlines jet crash insurance may pose quandary > FACTBOX-Top five deadliest attacks on commercial planes > TAKE A LOOK-Malaysian plane search in 44th day > Malaysia jet passengers likely suffocated -Australia

GRAPHICS > MH17 crash site link.reuters.com/qav42w > Map of intended route link.reuters.com/cav42w > Malaysia Airlines shares link.reuters.com/nav4 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)