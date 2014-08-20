KIEV Aug 20 Pro-Russian separatists shot down a Ukrainian SU-25 single-seat fighter jet in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

It was now known if the pilot was able to eject or had been killed in the crash, spokesman Andriy Lysenko told Ukrainian channel 112.ua. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)