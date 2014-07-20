July 20 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spelled out on Sunday what he called overwhelming evidence of Russia's complicity in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine. While stopping short of placing direct blame on Moscow, Kerry put forth the most detailed U.S. accusations so far, based on the latest U.S. intelligence assessments, that Russia provided pro-Moscow insurgents with the sophisticated anti-aircraft systems used to down the plane. The crash killed all 298 people aboard. Moscow denies involvement and has accused the Ukrainian military in the incident. Following are the main points in the U.S. intelligence assessment, which was posted on the weekend on the U.S. Embassy website in Kiev: - "Over the past month, we have detected an increasing amount of heavy weaponry to separatist fighters crossing the border from Russia into Ukraine. Last weekend, Russia sent a convoy of military equipment with up to 150 vehicles including tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers to the separatists. We also have information indicating that Russia is providing training to separatist fighters at a facility in southwest Russia, and this effort included training on air defense systems." - "Pro-Russian separatist fighters have demonstrated proficiency with surface-to-air missile systems and have downed more than a dozen aircraft over the past few months, including two large transport aircraft." - "At the time that flight MH17 dropped out of contact, we detected a surface-to-air missile (SAM) launch from a separatist-controlled area in southeastern Ukraine. We believe this missile was an SA-11." - "Intercepts of separatist communications posted on YouTube by the Ukrainian government indicate the separatists were in possession of a SA-11 system as early as Monday July 14th. In the intercepts, the separatists made repeated references to having and repositioning Buk (SA-11) systems." - "Social media postings on Thursday show an SA-11 system traveling through the separatist-controlled towns of Torez and Snizhne, near the crash site and assessed location of the SAM launch. From this location, the SA-11 has the range and altitude capability to have shot down flight MH17." - "Ukraine also operates SA-11 systems, but we are confident no Ukrainian air defense systems were within range of the crash. Ukrainian forces have also not fired a single surface-to-air missile during the conflict, despite often complaining about violations of their airspace by Russian military aircraft." - "In an intercepted conversation that has been widely posted on the internet, a known-separatist leader tells another person that a separatist faction downed the aircraft. After it became evident that the plane was a civilian airliner, separatists deleted social media posts boasting about shooting down a plane and possessing a Buk (SA-11) SAM system. "Audio data provided to the press by the Ukrainian security service was evaluated by Intelligence Community analysts who confirmed these were authentic conversations between known separatist leaders, based on comparing the Ukraine-released internet audio to recordings of known separatists." - "Video posted on social media yesterday show an SA-11 on a transporter traveling through the Krasnodon area back to Russia. The video indicated the system was missing at least one missile, suggesting it had conducted a launch." - "Events on the ground at the crash site clearly demonstrate that separatists are in full control of the area." (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick; Compiled by by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)