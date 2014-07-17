FRANKFURT, July 17 Germany's largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday its planes would steer clear of east Ukrainian air space after a Malaysian airliner crashed.

"Lufthansa has decided to avoid the east Ukrainian air space by a wide margin with immediate effect," a company spokeswoman said.

The airline would continue to serve the airports of Kiev and Odessa for now, she added.

