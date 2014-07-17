US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
FRANKFURT, July 17 Germany's largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday its planes would steer clear of east Ukrainian air space after a Malaysian airliner crashed.
"Lufthansa has decided to avoid the east Ukrainian air space by a wide margin with immediate effect," a company spokeswoman said.
The airline would continue to serve the airports of Kiev and Odessa for now, she added.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.