US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
WILMINGTON, Del., July 17 President Barack Obama said on Thursday the crash of a Malaysian jetliner on the border of Ukraine was a "terrible tragedy" and the United States would offer any assistance necessary to help determine what happened and why.
Obama said officials were looking into whether U.S. citizens were on board the plane.
Obama made the comments at the beginning of remarks about infrastructure in Delaware. (Reporting by Jeff Mason in Wilmington and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.