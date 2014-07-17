KIEV, July 17 Ukraine's state security chief accused two Russian military intelligence officers of involvement in the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and said they must be punished for their "crime".

SBU chief Valentyn Nalivaychenko said he based his allegation on intercepts of phone conversations between the two officers.

"Now you know who carried out this crime. We will do everything for the Russian military who carried out this crime to be punished," he told journalists. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)