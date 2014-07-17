KIEV, July 17 Ukraine's state security chief
accused two Russian military intelligence officers of
involvement in the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane in
eastern Ukraine on Thursday and said they must be punished for
their "crime".
SBU chief Valentyn Nalivaychenko said he based his
allegation on intercepts of phone conversations between the two
officers.
"Now you know who carried out this crime. We will do
everything for the Russian military who carried out this crime
to be punished," he told journalists.
