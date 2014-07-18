MOSCOW, July 18 Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine have agreed to provide assistance in investigating the crash of a Malaysian plane and will ensure safe access for international experts visiting the site, the OSCE said on Friday.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in a statement on its Internet site, said a contact group of senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE held a video conference with the separatists, who pledged to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities in the investigation.

The plane crashed on Thursday near Ukraine's border with Russia near the regional capital of Donetsk, the theatre since April of fighting between rebels and Ukrainian government forces. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Ron Popeski)