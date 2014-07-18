HRABOVE, Ukraine, July 18 Rescue workers recovered a second flight recorder on Friday from the Malaysian airliner brought down in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters cameraman on the scene said.

Pro-Russian separatists in the region said on Thursday they had found one of the "black box" recorders on Thursday when the Malaysian airliner came down, killing all 298 people on board.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)