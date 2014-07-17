MEXICO CITY, July 17 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday called for an independent,
international investigation into the downing of a Malaysian
airliner over eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine accused "terrorists" - militants fighting to unite
eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia
Airlines Boeing 777 as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
Leaders of the rebel Donetsk People's Republic denied any
involvement.
Steinmeier's statement, issued after he landed in Mexico
City, said, "The separatists must immediately grant emergency
and security services access to the crash site and an
independent, international investigation must commence
immediately."
"I'm horrified by the news from eastern Ukraine. With
hundreds of completely innocent people having died in this
terrible way, words fail you," he said.
Asked at a media briefing in Mexico City whether Germany was
of the same view as the Ukrainian government on the reasons for
the crash, Steinmeier said he could not add anything to the
statement.
"I have no information," he said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City; Writing by Michelle
Martin in Berlin; Editing by Louise Ireland)