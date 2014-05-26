DONETSK, Ukraine May 26 Reuters journalists near Donetsk international airport in eastern Ukraine heard sustained gunfire in the vicinity and saw smoke billowing from somewhere inside the perimeter on Monday.

On the day after a presidential election, gunmen forced the closure of the airport to flights and took over the terminal, demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the facility. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)