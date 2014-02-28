PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KIEV Feb 28 A group of armed men in military uniforms have seized the main regional airport in Simferopol, Crimea, Interfax news agency said early on Friday.
The agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that about 50 armed men, dressed in uniforms that bore no designated marks, arrived at the airport in three trucks and took it over.
The agency said separately a group of people had headed towards the airport, some of them carrying the ensign of the Russian navy. Part of Russia's Black Sea fleet is based in Sevastopol in Crimea.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path