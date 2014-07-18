MOSCOW, July 18 Ukraine closed the airspace over
eastern regions where it is carrying out a security operation
against pro-Russian separatists, the country's infrastructure
ministry said a day after 298 people died in a plane crash near
the Russian border.
The ministry said on its web site that the airspace was
completely closed over the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions
where fighting has been raging and also partially prohibited
flights above the neighbouring Kharkiv region.
Russian airlines have also limited their flights to Ukraine
after the incident.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin)