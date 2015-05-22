MOSCOW May 22 Russian missile manufacturer
Almaz-Antey said on Friday it had filed an appeal
against European Union sanctions imposed on it over the crisis
in Ukraine.
The state-owned firm is one of a number of Russian defence
firms placed under sanctions by the EU and the United States.
The EU accuses Moscow of supplying pro-Russian separatists
in east Ukraine with heavy weaponry, including surface-to-air
missiles produced by Almaz-Antey.
The Kremlin denies providing the rebels with manpower or
equipment, and Almaz-Antey said it would appeal against the
sanctions in the General Court of the European Union.
"The inclusion of our company on the sanctions list is
groundless," chief executive Yan Novikov said in a statement.
"The EU has not presented any supporting evidence of our
involvement in destabilising the situation in Ukraine."
Almaz-Antey produces anti-aircraft missile systems including
the model of BUK rocket launcher suspected by the Dutch lead
investigators of being used to shoot down Malaysian Airlines
flight MH17 over east Ukraine in July last year.
