BRIEF-AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 mln
* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020
MINSK Aug 26 Multi-lateral talks in the Belarussian capital that included the presidents of Russia and Ukraine were cordial and positive, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.
Ashton, who took part in the talks, said that she had set out the need for a cease-fire in Ukraine, the effective management of the Russia-Ukraine border, the delivery of aid to Ukraine in full compliance with international law, and a political process to resolve Ukraine's internal differences.
"It was cordial but positive. There was a sense in which the onus was on everyone to see if they could do their best to try to resolve this," Ashton told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3485, or 74.16 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Oil tumbled to a three-month low a