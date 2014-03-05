LONDON, March 5 Britain said on Wednesday that it was freezing the assets of 18 Ukrainians suspected of misappropriating Ukrainian state funds.

"We are freezing assets across the EU (European Union) on 18 Ukrainians suspected of misappropriating Ukrainian state funds," finance minister George Osborne said in a statement on Twitter.

Last week Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein said they were taking similar steps against 18 Ukrainians. It was not immediately clear whether the same 18 people would be affected by Britain's move.