ZURICH, March 10 Switzerland froze the assets
and bank accounts of nine more Ukrainians, including another son
of ousted president Viktor Yanukovich and the son of a former
prime minister, all of whom are suspected of human rights abuses
and misuse of state funds.
The European Union, Britain, Switzerland and others have
already frozen assets of Ukrainians suspected of
misappropriating state funds, after Yanukovich
was toppled following months of demonstrations against a
decision to spurn a free trade deal with the EU for closer ties
with Russia.
On Monday, Swiss officials widened their measures to include
Yanukovich's son, also called Viktor, and Oleksii Azarov, son of
the former prime minister, Mykola Azarov.
Oleksander Yakymenko, the former head of the security
service, and Artem Pshonka, the son of Ukraine's former
prosecutor general, and are also on the Swiss list, which took
effect earlier on Monday.
Ukraine's new prime minister, Arseny Yatseniuk, has said
Yanukovich embezzled as much as $37 billion during three years
in office.
Yanokovich's elder son, Oleksander, owns Mako Group, a
Ukrainian conglomerate with a Swiss arm that was raided by
Geneva prosecutors last month.