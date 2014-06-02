Kiev, June 2 A fierce battle was underway on
Monday in Ukraine's rebellious east after a pro-Russian militia
attacked a Ukrainian border post with automatic weapons and
grenade launchers in the early hours.
Security sources said a force of separatists had occupied
the upper floors of a nearby apartment block and were shooting
into the border post on the southern edge of Luhansk, a city
very close to the frontier with Russia.
"Shooting is continuing. There has been no let-up in firing
for seven hours now," border post spokesman Oleh Slobodin said.
"We have 8 or 9 wounded. The attackers have five dead and 8
wounded," he said.
Ukraine's eastern region has been riven with separatist
armed rebellion for the past two months which the Kiev
government says is fomented by Russia. It says armed fighters
from Russia and the Caucasus region are fighting alongside
rebels who are fighting rule from Kiev.
Another statement from the Ukrainian border service said the
separatists at the Luhansk border post were sniping from private
apartments and had stopped people leaving the residential block
they had occupied, making it difficult for the border guard
forces to return fire.
The Ukrainian army is taking part in an "anti-terrorist"
operation to try to crush the rebellions in the east. Border
guards said on Monday that the army had not yet reinforced to
help them fend off the attack in Luhansk.
