* Separatists blame air strike, denied by Ukrainian side
* Video clip shows two dead and some wounded
* Explosion in Luhansk followed attack on border post
(Adds separatist death tally, details on missile, Russian
Foreign Ministry)
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, June 2 At least two people were killed and
several injured on Monday in an explosion in Luhansk which
separatists controlling the eastern Ukrainian city said was the
result of an air strike by the Ukrainian military.
This was denied by the Kiev side, which said it was caused
by separatists who had launched a heat-seeking rocket at a
Ukrainian plane but the missile had zeroed in instead on the
rebel-occupied regional administration building.
A video clip published by local people on a Russian social
media page showed two bodies lying in parkland near the main
regional building, one of them that of a woman.
"The number of casualties is still being determined, but it
is already known for sure that there are two dead," a local
health official, Pavel Malysh, told Interfax-Ukraine news
agency. Interfax quoted unnamed separatist sources as giving a
higher death toll of five.
The video showed a man pumping the chest of a prone victim
to resuscitate him while other people carried other casualties
in makeshift stretchers made of blankets.
Malysh quoted eyewitnesses as saying more than 10 wounded
had been taken to the main regional hospital.
Earlier, defence analyst Dmytro Tymchuk, who is seen as
having reliable military sources, said Ukrainian security chiefs
had begun a "full-scale operation to neutralise terrorist
groups" in Luhansk.
Vladyslav Seleznyov, a spokesman for the operation against
the separatists, denied there had been any air strike against
the regional administration offices.
But he acknowledged air strikes against two separatist
checkpoints in Luhansk region.
"We destroyed two checkpoints in Luhansk region. When the
plane was turning back, they (the separatists) tried to shoot it
down. A heat-seeking device was launched but it turned out that
it fell on the fighters themselves and destroyed part of the
wall of the administration building," he told Ukrainska Pravda
online newspaper.
Separatists had fired the missile from the roof of the state
security building they are occupying but it homed in on the main
administration building, also held by the rebels, a senior
military official, Aleksander Rozmaznin, was quoted by Interfax
as saying.
Ukraine's eastern region has been riven with separatist
armed rebellion for the past two months which the Kiev
government says is fomented by Russia. It says fighters from
Russia are fighting alongside rebels against Kiev.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called the Luhansk incident an
air strike. "The authorities in Kiev have committed another
crime against their own people," a statement on the ministry's
website said.
EARLY MORNING ATTACK
In Luhansk, a depressed industrial city of about half a
million close to the border with Russia, an armed group calling
itself the People's Army of the East seized the main
administration and other buildings in early April and hoisted
the Russian flag.
Monday's explosion came after pro-Russia separatist militia
launched a fierce early morning attack with automatic weapons
and grenade launchers on a Ukrainian border post on the edge of
the city.
The location of the fighting underscored Kiev's concern
over the vulnerability of its border with Russia.
Security sources said a force of separatists occupied the
upper floors of an apartment block and fired into the border
post.
The battle was still raging on Monday evening, more than 14
hours after it started. A border post spokesman, Oleh Slobodyan,
said early in the day there were eight or nine wounded among the
Ukrainian forces in the border post while the attackers had five
dead and eight wounded.
There was no independent confirmation of the figures and
with fighting continuing well into the evening a higher casualty
toll seemed likely.
Speaking of the city centre explosion, a separatist fighter
named Alexander Gureyev said by telephone: "A fighter plane shot
at the regional administration. There are dead and injured in
the city". Another separatist fighter named Denis gave a similar
account.
A spokeswoman called Elena said ambulances had been called
to the administration building. "There was a small fire for a
period of time, but it's out now. Several ambulances came to the
building to take away the wounded", she said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Thomas Grove in
Donetsk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Roche)