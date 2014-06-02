MOSCOW, June 2 The Russian Foreign ministry said
on Monday a reported air strike on a government building in the
eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk that left at least two people
dead was a crime by Kiev against its people.
"The authorities in Kiev have committed another crime
against their own people," a statement on the ministry's website
said. "Everything that has taken place (there) indicates the
downright unwillingness of the Kiev authorities to move towards
seeking ways for national accord in the country."
Separatists controlling Luhansk said the explosions were the
result of an air strike by the Ukrainian military, which the
Kiev side denied.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Andrew Roche)