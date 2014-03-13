VIENNA, March 13 The Ukrainian businessman
arrested in Vienna this week at the request of U.S. authorities
is Dmytro Firtash, Austrian government sources said on Thursday.
Firtash, 48, is one of Ukraine's richest men, an oligarch
whose close links to Russia and involvement in the gas,
chemicals, media and banking sectors gave him substantial
influence, notably during the administration of recently ousted,
Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich.
The Federal Criminal Office, had identified the man taken
into custody only as Dmitry F. and said he had been under
investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation since
2006.
