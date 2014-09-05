VIENNA, Sept 5 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International remains committed to its business in
Russia despite uproar over the crisis in Ukraine, Chief
Executive Karl Sevelda told a gathering of Russia supporters
irate at the West's stance against Moscow.
"We have always said clearly that we...are staying in
Russia, we stand behind our Russian customers and we still think
that Russia is a very attractive banking market even if it has
become tougher - hopefully just temporarily," Sevelda said.
It was music to the ears of the Austrian-Russian Friendship
Society, whose meeting on Thursday evening drew more than 100
people including executives from companies such as OMV
and Immofinanz and the Russian ambassador to Austria.
The testy tone signalled that while the government may be
taking a harder line on Russia's suspected role in the Ukraine
conflict, much of Austria's commercial community remains firmly
on the side of business as usual with Moscow.
Austria has walked a careful line between solidarity with
its European Union peers and keeping lines of communication open
with Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vienna in June,
when Gazprom and OMV sealed a deal to extend the
Russian South Stream gas pipeline to Austria.
Profits at Raiffeisen and UniCredit Bank Austria
depend heavily on Russia, but Russia accounts for less than 3
percent of foreign trade.
Ludwig Scharinger, a former Raiffeisen banker who heads the
society with thousands of members, told the crowd that Western
leaders and media were giving Russia too hard a time.
"We don't want sanctions against Russia. We want to work
closely with the Russians as we have always done in the past,
and may it stay this way," he said, in a gilded palace once
owned by Emperor Franz Stephan in the 18th Century.
A man who identified himself as a Viennese doctor said
economic sanctions were hurting the economy across Europe.
"Parts of the Austrian press label Putin a criminal. They
publish pictures of Russian tanks and say Putin is marching into
Ukraine. This is all baiting, and baiting is the first form of
fascism," he said.
Others complained that the United States and its ally
Britain were pushing Europe around over Ukraine and called for
neutral Austria to assert itself for a more self-assured and
independent European stance.
Sevelda, whose bank also operates in Ukraine, put the best
face on things, saying Raiffeisen could actually benefit from
Western pressure on Russian banks.
"There will no doubt be a flight to quality and a flight to
size," he said. "As a banker you need strong nerves - that's the
way it is - and we have shown we have them."
