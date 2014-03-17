VIENNA, March 17 Sanctions the European Union
plans to impose on Russian and Crimean officials who fostered
the breakaway of Crimea from Ukraine are unlikely to include the
chiefs of big Russian energy companies, Austrian Foreign
Minister Sebastian Kurz said.
In an interview with broadcaster ORF aired on Monday, Kurz
said Sunday's referendum supporting Crimea's joining Russia was
unacceptable and would trigger visa bans and assets freezes for
political and military officials behind the move.
The exact list of people to be put on the blacklist was
still being negotiated by foreign ministers, he said.
Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Friday that the
measures would include Gazprom head Alexei Miller and
Rosneft head Igor Sechin.
"This is not expected at this time," Kurz said when asked
about the two men. "I think picking business bosses
indiscriminately would be a wrong step."
An initial list of 120 to 130 names will be whittled down to
"tens or scores" before EU foreign ministers take the final
decision in Brussels on Monday, diplomats said.