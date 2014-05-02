KIEV May 2 Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Friday a pilot had been killed and others wounded after pro-Russian separatists in the eastern town of Slaviansk used anti-aircraft missiles against Kiev's forces.

On his Facebook page, Avakov posted: "Against Ukraine's special forces, terrorists used heavy artillery, including grenade launchers and portable anti-aircraft missile launchers. One pilot is dead and there are wounded."

He accused the separatists of employing professional mercenaries. (reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)