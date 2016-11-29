MINSK Nov 29 French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said on Tuesday that lifting European Union sanctions on
Russia would weaken efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and
hand a victory to Moscow.
"It would weaken the objective of resolving this conflict
and would be a victory to those who endangered the security of a
country," Ayrault told Reuters, speaking before talks between
Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in Minsk on implementing a
ceasefire accord in eastern Ukraine.
With some calls in France, notably by presidential election
front runner Francois Fillon, to lift sanctions on Russia,
Ayrault said it would be tantamount to giving in to Moscow.
"Abandoning the Minsk accords would be a mistake for our
strategic interests," Ayrault added.
