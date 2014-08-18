RIGA Aug 18 Germany's Angela Merkel promised
the Baltic states on Monday that NATO would defend them,
although it would not send permanent combat troops but would
increase manoeuvres in the region.
Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - former Soviet republics with
their own Russian-speaking minorities - are increasingly anxious
that the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's annexation of Crimea
could herald destabilisation in their own region by Moscow.
The Baltic states have asked for an increased NATO presence
to reinforce Article 5 of the alliance's constitution, which
states that an attack on one of its members is an act of
aggression against all, obliging them to react.
"I want to stress that ... Article 5 of the NATO contract -
the duty to provide mutual support - is not something which just
exists on paper, but is also something which must be filled with
life," said Merkel on a visit to the Latvian capital, Riga.
NATO's top commander said over the weekend that the alliance
would respond militarily if Russia tried to infiltrate troops
into a NATO country.
Merkel told a joint news conference with Latvian Prime
Minister Laimdota Straujuma that Germany would start "air
policing" flights in Latvia from Aug. 20.
"But we must also now supplement this with further exercises
and manoeuvres, so that we can react swiftly and without
hesitation," she said. "Everything must be done so that we have
the infrastructure in the Baltic states to react quickly."
Merkel said NATO leaders would discuss this at their summit
in Cardiff on Sept. 4-5 and she expected them to reach a unified
position.
"We won't have a permanent stationing of combat troops but
we will boost our participation in other ways ... we will do
what it takes to guarantee that, should Latvia come into
difficulties, NATO will be able to help straight away," she
added.
Latvian premier Straujuma said Russia's actions in Ukraine
had "fundamentally changed the security environment in Europe".
"Trust has been lost. We all have to adjust ourselves to the
new conditions and we must give a clear response," she said.
