MOSCOW, June 25 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Thursday a list of banned products from Western
countries could be changed according to the state of relations
with the European Union and other countries.
President Vladimir Putin has extended a ban on food imports
from the West by one year, a response to the EU's decision to
extend sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Russian media have said the list of banned items could be
increased.
"This list is of course not a constant. It can be changed
depending on a number of things, including how our relations
develop with our European partners and partners in a number of
other countries," Medvedev told a government meeting.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing byTimothy Heritage)