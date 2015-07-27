BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
KIEV, July 27 Ukraine expects to tie up a deal with creditors to restructure the eurobonds of state-owned Oschadbank on July 30, Finance Minister Natalia Yarseko said on Monday.
The restructuring of Oschadbank's bonds and those of another state-run bank Ukreximbank is part of a wider programme to restructure the country's $23 billion sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform