KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday it would prevent commercial banks from buying foreign currency for clients until Feb. 28.

Ukraine's hryvnia currency has plunged this year, and also fell sharply in 2014, as the country tries to fund fighting against pro-Russian rebels in its east and reform an economy plundered by years of corruption. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)