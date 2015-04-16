UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, April 16 Ukraine's Finance Ministry said Ukreximbank would restructure its external debt obligations starting with a 3-month extension of its 2015 bond.
The ministry also said in a statement that state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank would require only a debt maturity extension rather than a principal or coupon reduction. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February