KIEV, April 16 Ukraine's Finance Ministry said Ukreximbank would restructure its external debt obligations starting with a 3-month extension of its 2015 bond.

The ministry also said in a statement that state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank would require only a debt maturity extension rather than a principal or coupon reduction. (Reporting By Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)