KIEV, April 16 Neither state-owned Ukreximbank nor Oschadbank will seek a principal or coupon reduction in debt restructuring talks with bondholders, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The banks' bonds are to be restructured under an International Monetary Fund-backed overhaul of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

The Finance Ministry has made clear it will seek to cut the face value of Ukraine's sovereign debt, but earlier in April hinted the bonds of state-run Ukreximbank and Oschadbank could be treated more leniently -- a fact it confirmed on Thursday.

"Due to the special considerations applicable to state-owned banks they will only be required to re-profile these obligations (ie extend the maturity thereof). No principal or coupon reduction is required for these instruments," it said.

Ukreximbank's $750 million eurobond maturing end-April 2015 has been particularly in focus, after a vote to postpone its repayment was adjourned on Monday over a lack of quorum.

On Wednesday the bank warned it would most likely default if bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on the bond by three months. The new vote will take place on April 27, the day the Eurobond matures.

Ukreximbank also has a $125 million bond maturing in February 2016 and a $600 million issue maturing in January 2018. A $700 million Eurobond of Oschadbank matures in March 2016, while a $500 million issue matures in March 2018.

Ukrainian officials have set themselves a June deadline to complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed by the IMF. Many analysts are sceptical the planned timeframe is realistic.

