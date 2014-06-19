UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, June 19 The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved investment banker Valeria Hontareva as the new head of the central bank, as nominated by President Petro Poroshenko.
In a brief comment to parliament after the vote, Hontareva, who has worked for leading Ukrainian and international financial institutions in Ukraine for 18 years, said: "My appointment can be seen as a positive signal for bankers and a positive signal for international investors." (reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts