KIEV, July 3 A move by Ukraine's parliament to convert retail loans issued in foreign currencies into hryvnia at a rate much more favourable to borrowers will cost banks billions and smacks of misguided populism, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Friday.

People have picketed parliament after a 50 percent depreciation in the value of the hryvnia against the dollar in 2014, and a further 25 percent slump since the start of this year, left many Ukrainians struggling to service their loans denominated in foreign currency.

It is an issue other Eastern European countries such as Poland and Hungary have had to wrestle with, after their citizens took out loans in currencies they thought would be cheaper and more stable than their own.

Late on Thursday, Ukraine's parliament passed a law which would oblige banks to exchange foreign currency consumer loans into hryvnias at a rate valid in the period when the loan agreements were signed.

It means that the majority of the debts would be exchanged at a rate of 5.05 hryvnia to the dollar, while the current price of the U.S. currency stands at 21-22.

"It is populism that has nothing to do with fairness. This step would create about 95 billion hryvnia ($4.5 billion) of potential losses for the banking system", Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on her Facebook page on Friday.

"All citizens will pay the price for this in the form of a weakened banking system and fresh bank insolvencies," she said.

The central bank estimates potential losses even higher, at 100 billion hryvnia if Ukraine's president signs the law and banks are forced to exchange $5.9 billion of loans at a rate of 5.05 to the dollar.

"Adoption of the bill will have a devastating impact on the financial and banking system," the central bank said in a statement. "Such innovations will lead to mass bank insolvencies."

Since the start of last year Ukraine has closed 51 banks that became insolvent due to an economic recession and huge deposit outflow caused by the weakening of the hryvnia.

Ukraine's banking system posted losses of 25.2 billion hryvnia in January-May 2015 on top of 53 billion hryvnia losses in 2014.

The central bank said the bill would conflict with the International Monetary Fund bailout program under which Ukraine expects to receive $17.5 billion of financial aid in 2015-2018.

The broader IMF-led bailout could bring Ukraine about $40 billion in this period, but the country has to stabilize its banking system and strengthen government finances to qualify for the assistance.

"This law does not help to achieve this," Yaresko said.

Before the 2008-2009 crisis Ukrainian banks actively provided foreign currency lending to individuals offering borrowers more favourable rates. But when the hryvnia fell to 8 to the dollar from 5.05 and borrowers stopped repaying their debts, Kiev banned retail loans in foreign currency. (Editing by Toby Chopra)