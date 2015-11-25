BRIEF-Eaton Vance announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
KIEV Nov 25 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is to buy a 30 percent stake in the Ukrainian unit of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) , the banks said on Wednesday.
EBRD said in July that the investment in Ukraine's second-largest Western-owned bank would send a positive signal to the market during a period of severe political and economic crisis. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co on Monday outlined in a regulatory filing contacts with billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn who went public last week with a plan to boost GM's value and announced its slate of board nominees, all of whom currently serve on the board.