KIEV/VIENNA Nov 25 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is to buy 30 percent of
Raiffeisen Bank Aval, the Ukrainian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI), the banks said on Wednesday.
The EBRD has said the well-flagged investment in Ukraine's
second-largest Western-owned bank would send a positive signal
to the market during a period of political and economic crisis.
RBI said the EBRD would participate in a capital increase
worth 122 million euros ($129 million) at Bank Aval, boosting
the Ukrainian bank's Tier 1 ratio. The capital increase is
subject to shareholder approval in a vote due on Dec. 3.
RBI's stake in Bank Aval will fall to around 67 percent from
96.2 percent, though the exact percentages hinge on the extent
to which Aval's independent shareholders take part in the share
issue.
Bank Aval had a Tier 1 ratio of 6.86 percent under local
standards at the end of September, well above the minimum 4.0
requirement of the Ukrainian National Bank, RBI said. The
threshold will increase to 7.0 percent by 2019.
After the transaction Bank Aval's Tier 1 ratio will be 14.19
percent under local standards, based on proforma figures and
actual exchange rates.
RBI is in the midst of a radical restructuring in central
and eastern Europe to shrink its balance sheet and improve its
capital ratios.
