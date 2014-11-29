BERLIN Nov 29 The head of Russia's state
development bank VEB said Western sanctions against Moscow risk
endangering Ukraine's banking system because Russian banks could
not give liquidity to subsidiaries there.
VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told German newspaper
Tagesspiegel am Sonntag the sanctions were causing considerable
damage and hitting the wrong people.
The European Union and United States imposed sanctions on
VEB and four other Russian state banks over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis, limiting their ability to raise funds on Western
markets.
Dmitriev said Russian banks' Ukrainian units had had a large
market share. He called the situation in Ukraine catastrophic
and said four fifths of loans were not being serviced on time.
He said in September VEB will get 30 billion roubles ($600
million) from the state to boost its capital.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)