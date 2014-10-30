BRUSSELS Oct 30 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso called on Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to
finish negotiations on deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine
after discussions the previous day failed to produce results.
Barroso, who spoke to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
several times during Wednesday's EU-hosted talks, said an
agreement was within reach on the basis of the proposals put
forward by the Commission, the EU executive said.
"He urged all sides to seize the opportunity and conclude
the negotiations in order to secure a continuous, reliable and
market based supply of gas to Ukraine," the Commission said in a
statement.
Talks were deadlocked as Moscow's negotiators were quoted
demanding firmer commitments from the European Union to cover
Kiev's pre-payments for energy.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)