MUNICH, Germany, March 27 German agriculture to energy conglomerate BayWa AG is benefiting from rising global grain prices resulting from tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the latter's annexation of Crimea, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Agriculture is BayWa's biggest business and it trades between 2 million and 2.5 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, often referred to as the "breadbasket of Europe", every year.

Speaking at a news conference for the company's annual results, BayWa CEO Klaus Josef Lutz said fears that the conflict over Crimea could lead to trade sanctions or grain supply disruptions were pushing up prices, which he said traders were calling the "Putin premium".

BayWa still sees its 2014 operating profit rising to 250 million euros from 223 million last year, thanks to an acquisition spree that had added companies such as New Zealand-based produce distributor Turners & Growers to its portfolio.

It is on the lookout for further purchases, Lutz said, with an eye to adding niche agriculture businesses such as fruit growers or companies trading peas, lentils, beans or barley.

It currently has six possible targets on its radar and has started due diligence on two of them, Lutz said, without providing further details.

($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)