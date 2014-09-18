LONDON, Sept 18 British broadcaster the BBC has
lodged a formal protest with Russian authorities, saying one of
its news crews was attacked while looking into reports Russian
soldiers had been killed near Ukraine's border.
Unidentified men assaulted BBC Moscow correspondent Steve
Rosenberg, a producer and a cameraman and destroyed their camera
in southern Russia on Tuesday, the broadcaster said.
"The attack on our staff, and the destruction of their
equipment and recordings, were clearly part of a coordinated
attempt to stop accredited news journalists reporting a
legitimate news story," Thursday's statement read.
"We deplore this act of violence against our journalists and
call on the Russian authorities to conduct a thorough
investigation and to condemn the assault on our staff."
The team, which had been filming in the city of Astrakhan
were taken to a police station for four hours of questioning and
their recording equipment was electronically wiped, the BBC
added.
Astrakhan police spokesman Pyotr Rusanov said officers
arrived shortly after the attack and were still searching for
the culprits.
"At the moment, the attackers have not been detained, but an
investigation is being carried out and a criminal case was
opened," he told Reuters.
On Tuesday, a NATO military officer told Reuters Russia
still had about 1,000 soldiers along with hundreds of combat
vehicles and artillery inside Ukraine.
Russia has denied sending troops into eastern Ukraine to
prop up a rebellion by pro-Moscow separatists, despite what
Washington and other Western powers say is overwhelming evidence
to the contrary.
A Reuters journalist was threatened by unidentified
shaven-headed men while looking into reports of deaths of
Russian paratroopers in eastern Ukraine in late August. A
Russian politician said he was badly beaten after drawing
attention to the paratroopers' funerals.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Additional reporting by Thomas
Grove in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)